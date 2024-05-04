MVD adjusts testing procedures amidst protests

Responding to ongoing protests from driving schools, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has decided to modify its testing procedures. The protests were against proposed test reforms scheduled to be implemented from May onwards. In light of objections raised by various organizations, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the MVD has slightly altered the recently announced testing reforms.

While the Transport Department has chosen to retain the existing road test, it will be amended. The ‘H’ test will continue, but it will only be administered after successfully completing the road test. Previously, the road test was relatively lenient, requiring candidates to change four gears and drive for one minute on a level road to obtain a license. However, under the revised protocol, applicants will face more rigorous challenges. These include driving for 10 to 12 minutes, navigating steep roads, negotiating busy intersections, and adhering to traffic regulations.

Additional Transport Commissioner Pramoj Shankar held discussions with representatives from the Driving School Workers Association, a part of CITU, and the School Owners Association to address their concerns. However, the Transport Commissioner was absent from these deliberations. A revised circular outlining the updated testing procedures is expected to be issued soon. Meanwhile, ongoing protests have led to the suspension of driving tests for a second consecutive day.