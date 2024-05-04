New Zealand Immigration Regulations Bring Visa Changes

The New Zealand job market is experiencing significant changes due to the government’s implementation of new immigration regulations. These regulations determine the duration of stay in the country based on factors such as salary, job ANZSCO level, and the timing of the first Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) application.

Under the new rules, certain jobs will have shorter visa lengths and stay durations in New Zealand. For ANZSCO level 4 and 5 jobs paying at or above the required AEWV wage rate, the maximum visa length for an AEWV is reduced to two years. However, individuals can apply for an additional year with a new Job Check. Consequently, the total time permitted to stay in New Zealand on one or more AEWVs is reduced to three years.

These changes affect individuals who applied for their first AEWV on or after April 7, 2024, or before June 21, 2023. At the end of this period, individuals will be required to leave New Zealand for a specified duration, typically 12 months, before applying for another AEWV.