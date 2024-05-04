NTA to Conduct NEET-UG 2024 Exam on May 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to administer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET-UG 2024 on Sunday, May 5. A record-breaking 24 lakh students have enrolled for the undergraduate medical entrance exam this year. The exam will take place across 557 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country. NEET-UG results are expected to be announced on June 14.

The exam, which will last for 3 hours and 20 minutes, will begin at 2 pm and conclude by 5:20 pm. To ensure fairness and prevent malpractices, the NTA has issued a set of guidelines for candidates appearing for the NEET-UG exam this year:

Candidates must not possess any prohibited items or articles that could be used for unfair practices.

Impersonation, seeking help from others, or engaging in malpractices is strictly prohibited.

Candidates must only write on the answer sheet provided by the Centre Superintendent.

Tearing the answer sheet or any page of the test booklet is not allowed.

Communication with anyone other than exam staff during the exam is prohibited.

The answer sheet cannot be taken out of the examination hall/room.

Smuggling out the question paper, answer sheet, or any part of it is strictly prohibited.

Candidates are not allowed to threaten any officials connected with the conduct of the exam or other students.

The NTA aims to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all NEET-UG 2024 candidates.