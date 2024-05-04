Pakistan Praying for Congress ‘Shehzada’ as PM : Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Palamu, emphasized that his government’s surgical and air strikes had significantly impacted Pakistan. He took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Pakistan might prefer him as India’s Prime Minister. Modi stated that while Pakistan may want the Congress “shehzada” to lead India, the country desires “a strong PM” for a strong nation.

Modi highlighted India’s ability to conduct surgical and air strikes, asserting that these actions had shaken Pakistan. He emphasized that under the Congress regime, Pakistan was known for supporting terror attacks against India. However, the surgical and air strikes carried out by the new India have changed the dynamic, leading Pakistani leaders to hope for a Congress victory in India.

The Prime Minister urged voters to recognize the significance of their votes, citing the construction of the Ram Temple after years of struggle and the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as examples. He also assured that he would not allow any attempts by the Congress to change the Constitution to provide reservations for Muslims. Additionally, Modi defended his clean record, stating that he has remained free of corruption throughout his 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, in contrast to corrupt leaders from the JMM and Congress.