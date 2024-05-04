Powerful earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Leyte province in the central Philippines . According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology the earthquake hit at a depth of 8 km. The epicenter was about 32 km southeast of Dulag, a coastal town.

The institute added that the earthquake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage. The tremor was also felt in some parts of the province.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.