Practicing these yoga asanas will improve cognitive function

Cognitive function refers to mental processes such as memory, attention, perception, reasoning, and decision-making. Yoga can indeed help boost cognitive function.

Here are yoga asanas that may be helpful for boosting cognitive function:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor. Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body. Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders). On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other. At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet. Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms. Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners). Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded. At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards. Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor. At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible. Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms.

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position. As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation. Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

3. Vrikshasana

Stand straight. Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling. Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh. You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh. Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get. Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

4. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you. In this position, your feet’s soles should be facing front. Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible. You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach. In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs. Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable. Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up. You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

5. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent. Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point. With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides. Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up. Press your feet firmly into the ground. To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips. Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths