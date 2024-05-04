Probe Intensifies: Investigation Team Visits Prajwal Revanna’s Home

A special investigation team arrived at the home of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka’s Hassan today as part of the ongoing probe into the ‘obscene videos’ case. State Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara announced that a second lookout notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna.

“We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices,” said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara during a media briefing on Saturday.

This development follows the issuance of the first lookout notice against HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, after they requested time to appear before the investigation team. The investigation team’s arrival at Prajwal Revanna’s home signals the intensification of the probe into the ‘obscene videos’ case, adding further pressure on the JD(S) leader and his father amidst the ongoing investigation.