Promate launches new Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Promate, a worldwide leader in mobile accessories present in over 150 countries, has recently launched new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds is named ‘TransPod’. They are offered in four colors: Black, Blue, Pink, and White . They come with a 24-month warranty and are priced at Rs. 1999 on Amazon India.

Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, these earbuds provide connectivity up to 10 meters and incorporate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. It has an output power of 3mW x 2 and a sensitivity of 120dB at 1kHz.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

The integrated microphone facilitates seamless calling, and the TransPods’ 350mAh charging case delivers 50 hours of standby time, along with 26 hours of total playtime. They are equipped with LED indicators, a lightweight build, and a transparent case.