Simple ways to deal with sexual frustration in any situation

Anyone can experience sexual frustration from time to time. Sexual frustration is dissatisfaction with one’s sex life and can be due to quantity or quality issues. People typically experience sexual frustration because of lackluster sexual connections, low libido, or dissatisfaction with the quality of their sex life
Here are some potential indicators of sexual frustration:
Checking out mentally
Constant arguing in a relationship
Living vicariously through friends’ sex life
Engaging in unhealthy coping skills (i.e., binge eating or drinking)
Frequently asking a partner about or for sex
Increased display of physical touch and bids for connection
Impatience
Increased consumption of porn
Irritability
Leading any topic or argument back to sex
Restlessness and trouble sleeping
Frequently fantasizing about sex
Seeing only the negative in your partner
Starting fights for no reason or magnifying minor issues
To deal with such a situation, here are ways that can help you out.
Cardio
Cardio exercises can help you clear your mind and relieve stress. When you run, your body releases endorphins that work to improve your mood and release all that pent-up energy caused due to unmet sexual needs.
Connect physically without sex
Other ways you can practice touch include holding hands, hugging and kissing will ease the issue.
Physical ways:
Masturbate regularly.
Have virtual sex via text, video, or online.
Watch pornography .
Find a partner to have sex with
Go out and connect with friends.
Exercise.
Move your body through dancing, yoga, or other cardiovascular activities.
If in a relationship, explore other types of physical touch to connect with your partner.
Take orgasms off the table the next time you have sex, and only explore pleasure.
Use sex toys.
Emotional ways:
Communicate your desires to your partner.
Listen to calming music.
Practice mindfulness and meditation.
Use your voice (like singing while dancing) as a way to release.
Write out your frustrations in a journal, collage, or other visual medium to process the emotions flowing through you.
