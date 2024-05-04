Simple ways to deal with sexual frustration in any situation

Anyone can experience sexual frustration from time to time. Sexual frustration is dissatisfaction with one’s sex life and can be due to quantity or quality issues. People typically experience sexual frustration because of lackluster sexual connections, low libido, or dissatisfaction with the quality of their sex life

Here are some potential indicators of sexual frustration:

Checking out mentally

Constant arguing in a relationship

Living vicariously through friends’ sex life

Engaging in unhealthy coping skills (i.e., binge eating or drinking)

Frequently asking a partner about or for sex

Increased display of physical touch and bids for connection

Impatience

Increased consumption of porn

Irritability

Leading any topic or argument back to sex

Restlessness and trouble sleeping

Frequently fantasizing about sex

Seeing only the negative in your partner

Starting fights for no reason or magnifying minor issues

To deal with such a situation, here are ways that can help you out.

Cardio

Cardio exercises can help you clear your mind and relieve stress. When you run, your body releases endorphins that work to improve your mood and release all that pent-up energy caused due to unmet sexual needs.

Connect physically without sex

Other ways you can practice touch include holding hands, hugging and kissing will ease the issue.

Physical ways:

Masturbate regularly.

Have virtual sex via text, video, or online.

Watch pornography .

Find a partner to have sex with

Go out and connect with friends.

Exercise.

Move your body through dancing, yoga, or other cardiovascular activities.

If in a relationship, explore other types of physical touch to connect with your partner.

Take orgasms off the table the next time you have sex, and only explore pleasure.

Use sex toys.

Emotional ways:

Communicate your desires to your partner.

Listen to calming music.

Practice mindfulness and meditation.

Use your voice (like singing while dancing) as a way to release.

Write out your frustrations in a journal, collage, or other visual medium to process the emotions flowing through you.