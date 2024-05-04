Study reveals strong link between exercise and women’s health

A study involving over 10,000 Australian women has revealed a significant correlation between regular exercise during middle age and long-term physical well-being. The remarkable finding indicates that even starting an exercise routine as late as the mid-50s can have positive impacts on health. Led by Binh Nguyen and his team from the University of Sydney, Australia, this research, published on May 2 in PLOS Medicine, underscores the transformative effects of consistent adherence to physical activity guidelines throughout middle age, potentially revolutionizing women’s health approaches as they age.

Distinguished from previous studies by its comprehensive longitudinal approach, this research tracked 11,336 participants from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health over fifteen years, collecting data at three-year intervals. These women, born between 1946 and 1951, were aged between 47 to 52 at the study’s commencement. The participants were classified based on adherence to WHO physical activity guidelines, recommending 150 minutes of activity per week. The study found that women consistently meeting these guidelines, or even beginning to meet them at ages 55, 60, or 65, experienced a notable increase in their physical health composite score (PCS), even after adjusting for socioeconomic factors and existing health conditions.

The study’s results convey a vital public health message, emphasizing the significant benefits of adopting or maintaining an active lifestyle during midlife for long-term physical functioning. It stresses the importance of women increasing their activity levels to meet guidelines by age 55, highlighting the substantial advantages of remaining active throughout middle age to promote physical health in later years.