Telangana Police Chief challenges closure report on Rohith Vemula case

Telangana’s Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta, has raised doubts about the closure report issued by the state police concerning the suicide of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula. Gupta emphasized discrepancies in the report and expressed intentions to approach the court for further scrutiny and investigation. Speaking to a news outlet, Gupta underscored the necessity for a thorough examination, citing concerns voiced by Vemula’s mother and others, and revealed plans to file a petition seeking court permission for additional inquiries.

The closure report, issued by the Telangana Police on Friday, concluded that Vemula was not a Dalit and took his own life in 2016 due to fears of his “true caste” being revealed. It absolved the accused, citing insufficient evidence. In response, Rohith Vemula’s family announced their intention to legally contest the closure report. Raja Vemula, Rohith’s brother, highlighted the pending decision by the district collector regarding their family’s Scheduled Caste status, prompting the police to reconsider further investigation.

Furthermore, the Vemula family plans to meet with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address their concerns. According to Gupta, the investigation officer submitted the final closure report to the court on March 21, signaling the need for a comprehensive review of the case.