Three Indians arrested in connection to Killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Canadian police have detained three Indian nationals suspected of involvement in the alleged assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations in September, suggesting potential Indian government involvement in Nijjar’s killing, which strained relations between the two countries. India has dismissed Trudeau’s claims as baseless. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul confirmed the arrests and charges against the trio.

Court documents identify the suspects as Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karan Brar (22), charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in Nijjar’s death. The men were arrested in Edmonton, Alberta, and are set to face charges in British Columbia. The conspiracy was allegedly planned between May 1 and June 18 in both Surrey and Edmonton. Nijjar was killed in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Surrey on June 18, 2023, in a meticulously executed attack.

The suspects, all in their twenties, were previously unknown to law enforcement. Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, leading the investigation, noted the challenges in coordination with India. He credited the Sikh community for their bravery in coming forward with crucial information, emphasizing their continued support for future investigations. The suspects, Indian nationals residing as non-permanent residents in Canada for three to five years, were apprehended in Edmonton.

India denies direct involvement in Nijjar’s killing, suggesting rogue elements may be responsible, amid tensions with Canada over what officials describe as India’s campaign of violence targeting dissidents abroad. Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma declined to comment on the arrests, labeling it an internal matter for Canada.