Tragic Accident in Dehradun: Five Killed

A tragic accident in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand has claimed the lives of five people, while one person sustained severe injuries after their car veered off the road and fell into a deep ditch today (May 4). The incident occurred near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg, Jhadipani Road, Uttarakhand.

According to Pramod Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the City, the car lost control, leading to its plunge into the deep ditch. Five individuals died on the spot, while one girl, identified as Nancy, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment. “The injured condition is critical,” stated Kumar.

The occupants of the car were students of Dehradun IMS College who had gone on a trip to Mussoorie. The car, carrying a total of seven individuals, including four boys and two girls, was returning to Dehradun when the tragic accident occurred, as described by Kumar.

The incident has left the entire community in shock and mourning as they grapple with the loss of young lives in this unfortunate accident. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and support is being extended to the families of the victims during this difficult time.