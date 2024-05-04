Union government imposes 40% export duty on onion

New Delhi: The union government imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions. It also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025.

The union government has extended the duty exemption on imports of yellow peas covered by the bill of entry issued on or before October 31, 2024. In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.

Currently, the export of onion is banned. However, the government allows shipments to India’s friendly nations. It has permitted a specified quantity of onion exports to UAE and Bangladesh. In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

Onions are a major export commodity for India.Rabi onions harvested between April and June account for 65 percent of India’s onion production and sustain consumer demand until the Kharif crop is harvested between October and November.