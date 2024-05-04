Woman booked for murder of newborn in Kochi; Police seek judicial custody

A 23-year-old unmarried woman in Kochi has been charged with murder following the death of her newborn baby boy, who was thrown from the fifth floor of an apartment complex in Panampilly Nagar. The woman was arrested on Friday evening, and police are set to seek judicial custody for further interrogation once her health condition permits. She confessed to suffocating the baby and disposing of him after panicking when her mother knocked on the door at 8 am.

Charged under IPC Section 302 for murder, the woman admitted to wrapping the baby in a blanket before throwing him out. She also disclosed attempting suicide in a state of distress. Postmortem results revealed severe head injuries as the likely cause of death. The incident prompted action from the Child Rights Commission, which requested a report from the district police chief.

The parents of the accused, who shared the flat, were unaware of her pregnancy and the subsequent birth. The woman delivered the baby in her apartment bathroom in the early hours of Friday before allegedly discarding him on the street three hours later. The newborn’s body, wrapped in a parcel cover, was discovered by city cleaning workers.