2024 Porsche Panamera launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans, Porsche has launched its 2024 Panamera in India. The vehicle has been released at the starting price of Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom, excluding accessories).

The company has started accepting bookings for the all-new Panamera. Interested customers now can reserve the four-wheeler from authorized dealerships across the nation. The sedan will be imported into the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The new super luxury sedan comes with a new active suspension, which has replaced the PASM / PDCC suspension that is seen in the older version. It continues to get the signature style massive LED headlight setup, LED taillamps and a large bonnet flaunting the company’s badging on the top. An extra air inlet has been added right above the license plate, and received revamped window lines.

The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen, 8-way electrically adjustable seats, and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation among others. Safety features include multiple airbags, speed alert, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The new sedan is powered by a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine. The unit generates a maximum power of 338 bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. It has been claimed by the brand that the latest avatar is capable of doing 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds.