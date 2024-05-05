26 cows in Kozhikode died due to heatstroke

The District Animal Welfare Department in Kozhikode reported that approximately 26 cows and three buffaloes have perished due to heatstroke. Urging farmers to alert the nearest veterinary hospital in case of calf deaths caused by sunstroke, officials emphasized the importance of submitting an application with the post-mortem report and a photo of the deceased cow to avail financial assistance. With over 400 cattle fatalities attributed to the extreme heat across the state, Animal Husbandry Minister J.J. Chinchu Rani assured prompt compensation for affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted high temperatures across various districts of Kerala. Predictions indicated maximum temperatures reaching approximately 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, and roughly 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur from May 4 to May 6. Additionally, temperatures of about 36 degrees Celsius were expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts during the same period.

In response to the challenging conditions, Minister J.J. Chinchu Rani issued guidelines advising farmers against letting cattle graze in open spaces between 11 am to 3 am and prohibiting tying them in fields. These measures aim to mitigate the risk of heatstroke among livestock. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide necessary support and compensation to affected farmers while implementing preventive measures to safeguard cattle welfare amidst the ongoing heatwave.