3 bodies recovered during search for missing foreigners

Mexican authorities announced on Friday that three bodies were discovered in Baja California, near the area where two Australians and an American were reported missing during a camping and surfing excursion over the past weekend. While the state prosecutor’s office did not confirm the identities of the bodies, they were found in the vicinity of where the search for the missing individuals was ongoing. Additionally, three individuals who were being questioned in connection with the disappearance have been apprehended and charged.

The bodies were located south of Ensenada, in a region of challenging access, and were recovered as part of a specialized operation conducted in coordination with other authorities. The missing persons, identified as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad, failed to arrive at their intended destination after disappearing on Saturday. Their tents and truck were discovered abandoned near the township of Santo Tomás, prompting a widespread search effort.

The state prosecutor indicated that evidence found at the scene, alongside the abandoned tents, was linked to the three individuals being interrogated regarding the disappearance. Despite ongoing investigations and international cooperation with Australian and U.S. officials, the authorities acknowledged the challenges posed by the elapsed time since the trio went missing. While various hypotheses, including involvement of drug cartels, are being explored, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.