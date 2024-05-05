56 killed, thousands displaced due to heavy rains, floods

Rio Grande do Sul: At least 57 people have been killed and a further 373 are missing as heavy rain and flooding hit the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul this week. At least 74 others have been injured and thousands were displaced in torrential rains and floods.

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency in the state. Rio Grande do Sul has been increasingly hit by extreme weather events in recent years. At least 54 people died in the state in September after it endured a sub-tropical cyclone.

Weather across South America is affected by the climate phenomenon El Niño, a periodic naturally occurring event that warms surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region. In Brazil, El Niño has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south.