7 railway stations in this state will be renamed: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will rename seven railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. The national transporter announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the Uttar Pradesh Government’s proposal to rename seven railway stations.

The Home Ministry has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Government to rechristen these seven stations as it is required that the station administration of a state must get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Home Ministry for the name change procedure. The Ministry of Railways can’t make changes or rename stations on their own rather a formal proposal has to be submitted by the station administration to the state government for the same. Once the state government approves the proposal, it is forwarded to the MHA for further approval which accords its approval with the Railway Ministry in the loop.

Usually, any station’s name is written in three languages, Hindi, English, and the local language.

The names of the eight railway stations set to be changed are as follows:

Kasimpur Halt to Jais City

Jais to Guru Gorakhnath Dham

Bani to Swami Paramhans

Misrauli to Maa Kalika Dham

Nihalgarh to Maharaja Bijli Pasi

Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham

Warisganj to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan

Fursatganj railway station to Tapeshwarnath Dham