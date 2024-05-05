Air India to operate direct non-stop flight to this country: Details

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has announced new international flight service. The airline will start direct non-stop flight operation on the Delhi-Zurich route. The non-stop flight service will begin from June 16.

The service will be operated four days a week- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Airline will deploy two-class configured Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route.

Air India’s flight number AI151 will depart from Delhi at 14: 05Hrs and will reach Zurich Airport at 19: 15Hrs. On Return, the flight no. AI152 will leave the Zuric at 20: 50 hrs and will reach the capital the next day at 08: 05 hrs.

The new service marks Air India’s entry into Switzerland. The overall number of European cities under Air India to surge seven. Air India under its new service plan also offers direct non-stop flights from Switzerland, southern Germany and western Austria to Delhi, and onward to destinations carrier’s growing route network, particularly in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.