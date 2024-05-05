Alzheimer’s link to early vision issues

A recent US study, published in The Lancet Neurology, suggests that posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), a rare eye condition, may serve as an initial indicator of Alzheimer’s disease in about 10% of patients. PCA manifests with difficulties in reading, writing, depth perception, object differentiation, and object retrieval, often preceding other Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Researchers conducted a comprehensive review of data from 1,092 patients across 36 sites in 16 countries to assess PCA’s predictive potential for dementia. The study revealed that, on average, symptoms of PCA appeared at the age of 59, with 60% of patients being women. Significantly, 94% of PCA patients eventually progressed to Alzheimer’s disease, while the remaining 6% developed different forms of dementia like Lewy body disease or frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Contrary to common perception, researchers found that PCA shows a higher predictive correlation with dementia compared to memory loss. While around 70% of individuals with memory issues eventually receive a dementia diagnosis, the study underscores that PCA is a more reliable predictor. Although cognitive impairments may not be immediate, patients typically exhibit mild to moderate deficits in memory, executive function, behavior, and speech and language about 3.8 years after the onset of PCA symptoms. The study emphasizes the importance of early recognition of PCA by healthcare professionals to ensure accurate diagnosis, counseling, and appropriate care for patients.