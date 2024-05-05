Authentic Kerala-Style duck curry recipe

Sure, here’s a recipe for Kerala-style Duck Curry:

Ingredients:

– 1 whole duck, cleaned and cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 3 tomatoes, chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– 1 cup coconut milk

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

For the Spice Paste:

– 2 teaspoons coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 3-4 cloves

– 2 cardamom pods

– 1-inch cinnamon stick

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

Instructions:

1. Clean the duck thoroughly, remove excess fat, and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients listed under the spice paste with a little water to form a smooth paste. Keep it aside.

3. Heat coconut oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

4. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté until the raw smell disappears.

6. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and curry leaves. Cook until the tomatoes turn mushy.

7. Add the spice paste to the pan and sauté for a couple of minutes until the raw smell of the spices goes away and the oil starts to separate.

8. Add the duck pieces to the pan and mix well with the spice mixture. Cook for about 5-7 minutes until the duck is nicely coated with the spices.

9. Pour in enough water to cover the duck pieces. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for about 30-40 minutes or until the duck is tender.

10. Once the duck is cooked, add coconut milk to the curry and simmer for another 5 minutes.

11. Check for seasoning and adjust salt as needed. If you prefer a thicker gravy, you can simmer for a little longer to reduce the sauce.

12. Garnish with fresh curry leaves and serve hot with rice, appam, or roti.

Enjoy your delicious Kerala-style Duck Curry!