‘Baahubali crown of blood’ animated Series to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17

“Baahubali: Crown of Blood,” an animated series serving as a prequel to S S Rajamouli’s blockbuster “Baahubali” films, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on May 17, as announced by the streaming platform on Thursday. The show, co-created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan of “The Legend of Hanuman” fame, aims to transport viewers into an animated realm of epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, conflict, and heroism, according to a press release.

The franchise, initiated by Rajamouli with 2015’s “Baahubali: The Beginning” and followed by the 2017 release of “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” has garnered immense success, with the first film becoming the first South Indian movie to surpass Rs 650 crore in worldwide box office collections. “Baahubali: Crown of Blood” promises to delve into a new narrative, where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva unite to safeguard the kingdom of Mahishmati and its throne against the formidable threat of the enigmatic warlord Raktadeva.

Produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, with Rajamouli, Devarajan, and Shobu Yarlagadda as producers, the animated series is helmed by directors Jeevan J Kang and Navin John. Rajamouli expressed his excitement about exploring the expansive world of Baahubali in an animated format, highlighting that the new storyline would unveil unknown twists in the lives of the iconic characters. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who portrayed Baahubali and Bhallaladeva respectively in the films, shared their enthusiasm for this new chapter in the characters’ journey, emphasizing its significance in expanding the Baahubali universe for both existing fans and new audiences.