Botanical Garden named best metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the recognition of Botanical Garden metro station as the “Best Station” and Shastri Park depot as the “Best Metro Depot,” as per a statement released on Friday. Over 70 DMRC employees received the Managing Director’s awards for their exceptional contributions in the past year. The DMRC commemorated its 30th foundation day at Bharat Mandapam on the same day.

Among the awardees, Priti Kumari, senior station manager, was honored as the ‘Metro Woman of the Year,’ while Mohammad Abdussueb Ahamad, head traffic controller, received the ‘Metro Man of the Year’ award. Special recognition was given to Gopesh Kumar Verma, senior station manager, for his contribution to the use and promotion of Raj Bhasha. Vijendra Singh, assistant manager security, was also among the recipients.

Additionally, the DMRC highlighted its milestones, including the inauguration of its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2002. Currently, the Delhi Metro network covers approximately 392.44 kms with 288 stations. The Annual Awards ceremony aimed to acknowledge outstanding contributions and dedication, featuring accolades such as Metro Woman and Man of the Year, Best Station, and Best Depot awards.

Regarding traffic updates, a lane near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi is set to close for repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu, as announced by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The repair work commences on Saturday, leading to potential traffic disruptions in the area, according to the traffic police.