BSF recovers China made drone with heroin

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a damaged China-made drone with a packet of Heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran District. The BSF recovered the drone from a harvested field near the Kalash village in the border area of Tarn Taran district. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic.

‘On 4th May 2024, at about 10:00 am, while performing duty ahead of the border fence in the border area of district Tarn Taran, vigilant BSF troops observed something suspicious in a harvested field, which on reaching nearby turned to be a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin. The drone along with 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 416 grams) wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape was immediately seized. This recovery took place in a harvested field nearby Village Kalash in district Tarn Taran,’ the BSF said in a statement.

In another incident, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 460 grams and a small torch tied to it from a field adjacent to village Hardo Ratan in Amritsar. Another packet of heroin weighing 406 grams was found in a field in village Sankatara in Tarn Taran district on Friday.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Earlier BSF has revealed that it had successfully shot down 103 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border in 2023.In addition to drone interceptions, the BSF has made significant strides in curbing illegal activities along the border. Operations in 2023 have resulted in the seizure of 755 kg of narcotics, recovery of 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols, apprehension of 36 Pakistani nationals, and neutralization of nine intruders from across the border along the international border.