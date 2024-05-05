Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 52,680 per 8 gram and Rs 6585 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Friday, gold price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs 800 per 8 gram. Yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram on Thursday.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7318.4 per gram down by Rs.72. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6703.7 per gram down by Rs.65. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.59%,whereas in the last month it has been -2.12%. The cost of silver is Rs.83500.0 per kg

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.70836 per 10 gram up by 0.129%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.82466 per kg down by 0.001%.

In the U.S. markets, spot gold held its ground at $2,301.49 per ounce. Gold had lost more than 1% this week. Prices have fallen $130 after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 earlier in April. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,311.20.