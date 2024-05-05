Easy grilled fish recipe: Perfect for summer BBQs

Grilled fish is a delicious and healthy dish that’s perfect for summer barbecues or any time you want a quick and easy meal. Here’s a simple recipe to make grilled fish:

Ingredients:

– Fresh fish fillets (such as salmon, trout, tilapia, or snapper)

– Olive oil

– Lemon juice

– Salt and pepper

– Garlic powder

– Your choice of herbs (such as parsley, dill, or thyme)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Make sure the grates are clean and lightly oiled to prevent sticking.

2. Rinse the fish fillets under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Place them on a plate or cutting board.

3. Drizzle the fish fillets with olive oil and lemon juice. Use your hands or a brush to coat the fish evenly with the oil and lemon juice.

4. Season the fish with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and your choice of herbs. Be generous with the seasoning to enhance the flavor of the fish.

5. Place the fish fillets directly onto the grill grates, skin side down if they have skin. Close the lid and grill for about 4-6 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Flip them halfway through cooking to ensure they cook evenly.

6. Check for doneness by inserting a fork into the thickest part of the fillet. The fish should flake easily and be opaque all the way through when it’s done.

7. Once the fish is cooked through, carefully remove it from the grill using a spatula. Serve immediately with your favorite side dishes, such as grilled vegetables, rice, or salad.

8. Enjoy your delicious grilled fish!