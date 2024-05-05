Egyptair launches direct flights to this country

Cairo: The state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, Egyptair has announced new direct flight service to the UAE. The air carrier will operate direct flights between Fujairah and Cairo.

The flight service will start in July. The airline will operate two flights per week on Sundays and Thursdays. This flight service comes in a cooperation between the Fujairah Airport administration Egyptair.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states till May 9

‘We are working to provide a comfortable travel experience according to quick clearance procedures that ensure enhancing the travel experience to and from the emirate,’ said Captain Ismail Al Balushi, Director General of Fujairah International Airport.

Last July, Fujairah Airport announced that it would connect Fujairah to 18 new destinations, in cooperation with Oman’s SalamAir.