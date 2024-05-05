Everything need to know about orgasm headache

Sex-related headaches can be very annoying. Many times one get a headache during sex, but he or she do not know the real cause of this disease. Simply most people consider it as a common headache.

Primary headache associated with sexual activity: –

Pre-orgasmic headache: This type of headache precedes the organism. It can begin during sexual activity and as the sexual excitement increases, the intensity of the headache also increases. Symptoms include mild pain in the head and neck, as well as a narrowing of the neck and / or jaw muscles. This type of headache cannot be attributed to any other disorder or underlying condition.

Orgasmic headache: In this, there is a sudden and sharp headache during the orgasm. It also cannot be attributed to other disorder.

Secondary headache disorder: This type of headache is associated with ‘low CSF pressure headaches’. ‘Low CSF Pressure Headache’ is a kind of headache, which is caused by pressure due to lack of fluid present around the brain and spinal cord. The full name of CSF is ‘cerebrospinal fluid’, it is contained in a sac, which acts as a cushion for the brain and spinal cord. When the leakage in this sac reduces the pressure of CSF, the brain may become slightly relaxed, causing the surrounding tissue and membrane to stretch. In this condition, there is a severe headache. Low CSF pressure headaches can be a serious condition, so it is advisable to have an investigation as soon as possible.