Family of deceased accused in Salman Khan firing incident appeals to Bombay HC

The family of Anuj Thapan, who passed away while in police custody following his arrest in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into his demise. While the police assert that Thapan took his own life in the lock-up, his mother Rita Devi alleges foul play and contends that he was murdered. In her petition filed on Friday, Devi requests the High Court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe her son’s death, citing allegations of physical assault and torture by the police.

The plea, scheduled for hearing in due course, also urges the court to instruct the police to provide CCTV footage from the station and lock-up where Thapan was detained. Additionally, Devi seeks the preservation of call data records (CDR) of police officials involved in investigating the firing incident, as well as a fresh post-mortem examination on Thapan’s body. Thapan, along with Sonu Bishnoi, was apprehended on April 26 from Punjab and was in police custody until his demise on May 1.

Thapan was one of four individuals arrested in connection with the firing incident, alongside Sonu Bishnoi and alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. The police have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted suspects in the case. The authorities have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in relation to the incident, with the four accused, including Thapan, remanded to police custody until May 8.