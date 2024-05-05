Global Village in Dubai announces extension for 3 more days

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village has extended its Season 28 by three more days. ‘Due to overwhelming demand, the season will now conclude on Wednesday, May 8, 2024,’ it said.

The popular festival park was supposed to close on April 28 but was later extended until May 5. Now, visitors will have three more days.

The park will continue welcoming visitors during its extended hours, from 4pm until 2am. Entry is free for those younger than 12 years old.

The park has two types of tickets: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Dh22.50 for Value; and Dh27 for Any Day if booked online or via the app.