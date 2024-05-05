India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states till May 9

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states from May 5 to May 9. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during this period.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is also very likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka from May 6 to May 9.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 12 out of the 14 districts in Kerala due to the likelihood of high temperature and humidity there till May 6. IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts till Monday (May 6).