Isuzu launches 2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Isuzu Motors India launched the all-new2024 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige. The new model is the flagship variant in the company’s pickup truck portfolio. The bookings for the Isuzu pickup truck are now open. This pickup truck is priced at Rs 26.91 lakh.

Isuzu has equipped the manual transmission versions of the V-Cross with new safety features such as Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). TCS ensures that the tyre maintains grip on the road, and automatically activates brakes if it detects any slippage. Isuzu is now offering rear seat occupant alert and a three-point safety belt for all three rear passengers as standard. There is also a seat belt warning alarm for rear seat occupants. Isuzu has now made the rear seats reclinable.

The 2024 V-Cross Z Prestige has a dark grey finish on the front fascia, ORVMs, roof rails, and a new tail light cluster. The front bumper now sports a dual-tone dark grey and matt-finish white color combination. The V-Cross still features a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an idle start-stop system, a rear parking camera, and parking sensors.

The V-Cross Z Prestige is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine with an output of 161bhp and 360Nm. It is available in both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter, and it features a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system. Additionally, a 2-wheel-drive version is also available.