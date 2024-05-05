Kerala to get its first private train next month: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will get its first private train next month. The first ever privately run train service in the state will start its operation from Thiruvananthapuram on June 4. The service will be operated by RMPR Global Railways Private Limited in association with Princy World Travels Private Limited, as part of the Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Yatra project.

‘Under this private partnership in collaboration with Indian Railways’, the SRMPR has hired a train from the Railways to run tourist services from Kerala. The train, staff and other facilities will be provided by the SRMPR, while services like ticketing and marketing are being done by Princy Travels, ‘ said Devika Menon, Director of Princy Travels.

The train will conduct services to Mumbai, Goa and Ayodhya. The first trip is to Goa. Pre-booked passengers can board the train from stations like Trivandrum, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode. The train, which can carry up to 750 passengers at a time, includes 2 sleeper class bogies, 11 third class AC coaches and 2 second class AC coaches. 60 staff, including medical experts, also will be on duty. Food, wi-fi facility, and a GPS tracking system will be provided. Star hotel accommodation, food and sightseeing will be part of the tour package.

For a 4-day Goa trip in the non-AC sleeper, a traveller has to pay Rs. 13,999. If it is 3 tier AC the amount is Rs 15,150 and for 2 tier AC, the amount is Rs 16,400. For the Mumbai trip, the amount is Rs 15,050, Rs 16,920 and Rs 18,825 respectively. For Ayodhya trip, the rate is – Rs 30,550, Rs 33,850 and Rs 37,150. The tickets are free for children upto five years. For children between five and ten years, half the price of an adult’s ticket will have to be paid.