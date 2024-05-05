Know how to save YouTube videos in your gallery

Mumbai: YouTube is the most popular video streaming platform. The video streaming platform owned by Google did not offer a direct download option for the users. By saving videos within the YouTube app is possible, it remains confined to the app itself and due to privacy concerns, the videos are non-transferrable to the phone’s gallery.

Some third-party apps help offer to download the videos in the gallery. An alternative method exists which could enable users to seamlessly save YouTube videos directly to their phone’s gallery without the need for additional software.

To download YouTube videos to your phone’s gallery, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open the YouTube application on your smartphone.

Copy the link of the video you wish to download.

Visit https://en.savefrom.net, a website that facilitates easy video downloads.

On the website’s homepage, locate the box labelled ‘Paste Your Video Link Here’ and paste the copied link into it.

Once the link is pasted, the website will display various formats and quality options for the video.

Choose the desired quality in which you want to save the video.

After selecting the quality, click on the download button.

The video will begin downloading and will be saved directly to your phone’s gallery.

This method will not only provide convenience but also ensure that the downloaded videos are accessible and transferrable to other devices or shared with friends and family.