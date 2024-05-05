Know why digital detox is important for us

Digital devices have became a part of our daily life. Research shows that about 61% of people admit they’re addicted to the internet and their digital devices. One study found that around 25% smartphone owners between ages 18 and 44 don’t remember the last time their phone wasn’t right next to them.

Digital detox means taking a break from using digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and social media platforms. It involves intentionally disconnecting from the digital world for a period of time to focus on real-life activities, relationships, and experiences.

10 Benefits of a digital detox:

1. Reduce stress levels: Constant exposure to digital devices can lead to high levels of stress. Taking a break from digital media will help to reduce stress and anxiety.

2. Improve sleep quality: By taking a break from digital devices, we can improve our sleep quality.

3. Increase productivity: A digital detox allow us to focus better and be more efficient in our tasks.

4. Better mental health: Excessive use of digital media has been linked to increased feelings of depression, loneliness, and low self-esteem.

5. Enhance physical health: Detoxing from digital devices encourages us to engage in physical activities and exercise, promoting better physical health.

Also Read; Practicing these yoga asanas will improve cognitive function

6. Improve relationships: Taking a digital detox allows us to fully engage with our loved ones, strengthening our relationships and deepening connections.

7. Boost creativity: Digital detox will increase creativity. We may engage in new hobbies and this will lead to enhanced creativity and innovation.

8. Increase mindfulness and presence: A digital detox enables us to fully engage with our surroundings, practice mindfulness, and appreciate the world around us.

9. Enhance mental clarity: A digital detox provides a chance to clear our minds, declutter our thoughts, and improve mental clarity and focus.

10. Restore balance in life: A digital detox helps us regain control over our lives and establish a healthier balance between the digital world and the physical world.