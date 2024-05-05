Mahindra launches XUV700 Blaze Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading car maker Mahindra has launched its XUV700 Blaze Edition. The vehicle has been released at the starting price of Rs 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 26.04 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle as the comany began accepting official bookings. It can either be booked by visiting an authorized showroom or online via the official website.

The Blaze Edition is based on the AX7 L trim. It gets a fully LED headlight setup, paired with LED DRLs, and complimented by stylish fog lamps. The company has included the signature style massive black finish grille at the front, and has added blacked-out 18-inch alloy dark alloy wheels and ORVMs. It has been given ‘Blaze’ badging at the front door and tailgate.

The newly introduced trim has been introduced only a single Matte Blaze Red exterior with a Napoli Black roof. The SUV has received an all-black treatment side featuring black leatherette seat upholstery. Some red inserts around the AC vents, steering wheel and seats, adding more caps to its feather. It has a massive touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Auto Carplay.

The SUV is powered by a trusted a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 197 BHP and 380 Nm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed automatic. The Blaze Edition is also available in a 2.2-litre diesel engine as well. The powertrain can be purchased with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.