Malaria tied to genetic aging changes: Study

A recent study has established a connection between malaria infection and genetic changes associated with aging. Researchers conducted genetic analyses on blood samples from over 1,800 adults residing in malaria-endemic regions across African countries such as Tanzania, Botswana, Ethiopia, and Cameroon. Published in ‘The Lancet Microbe’ journal, the study highlights that approximately 70% of the global burden of malaria is concentrated in 11 countries, including India and various African nations.

The investigation focused on the DNA in white blood cells, crucial for immunity and infection defense, and measured telomere lengths at chromosome ends. Telomeres, which protect chromosomes from damage, typically shorten with age and serve as indicators of aging-related disease risk. Sarah Tishkoff, a co-senior author from the University of Pennsylvania, emphasized the study’s discovery of potential telomere shortening due to malaria across sub-Saharan Africa.

Findings revealed shorter telomere lengths in white blood cells of individuals from highly malaria-endemic regions compared to those from areas with lower malaria prevalence. Malaria’s significant impact on white blood cell destruction, combined with the subsequent cell regeneration process, may contribute to telomere shortening. Importantly, the study underscores malaria’s substantial influence on telomere lengths, surpassing other environmental factors previously linked to telomere changes.