Manjummel Boys makers’ arrest in fraud case halted by Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court halts the arrest of the producers of ‘Manjummel Boys’ in a fraud case, preventing the arrest of actor and production partner Soubin Shahir and Shaun Anthony. The case was initiated based on the order of Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on April 24, with charges including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery against Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir.

The petition against the producers alleges that they deceived investors by promising a 40 percent profit share, failing to fulfill the commitment. Additionally, it claims that the producers earned an additional Rs 20 crore through OTT platform rights without proper compensation to investors. As a result, the court has issued notices to the producers, Soubin, and Babu, based on the petition, leading to the police registering a case against them.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and others, was produced under the Parava Films banner and directed by Chidambaram. Its music was composed by Sushin Shyam.