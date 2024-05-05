MLA HD Revanna detained by SIT in Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ probe

MLA HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his father’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar following the rejection of his bail plea by the Special Court of People’s Representatives. The arrest is linked to his alleged involvement in an abduction case associated with the ‘sex scandal’ controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna. Despite evading authorities since the morning and narrowly escaping capture in Mysore the previous day, Revanna’s whereabouts were tracked down by the SIT, prompting swift action.

Prior to his arrest, Revanna had received a notice to appear before the SIT, but failed to comply, raising suspicions. His bail plea, along with that of former Minister H.D. Revanna and MP Prajwal, was rejected by the People’s Special Court, presided over by Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat. Revanna’s lawyer, Murthy D. Naik, and the special government prosecutor, B.N. Jagadish, presented arguments during the hearing, which ultimately led to the dismissal of the bail application. The case hearing has been adjourned to May 6.

The escalation of the situation culminated in Revanna’s arrest, as the SIT wasted no time after the bail denial. Satish Babu, another accused in the case, was also detained by the SIT team. The ‘sex scandal’ case involving Prajwal Revanna has sparked national controversy, prompting the SIT to request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a blue-corner notice for the suspended JD(S) MP.