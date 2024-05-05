Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ‘Akelli’ now available on JioCinema

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest film “Akelli” has made its debut on JioCinema, offering audiences a tale of resilience, courage, and the human spirit. Directed by first-time filmmaker Pranay Meshram, the survival drama was initially released in theaters worldwide in August 2023. In “Akelli,” Bharuccha portrays the character of Jyoti, who grapples for survival in the face of an invasion by ISIS militants in the city where she had hoped to embark on a new journey.

Known for her roles in films like “Love Sex Aur Dhokha,” “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” Bharuccha expressed her excitement about “Akelli” finding its way to streaming platforms. She emphasized the profound journey of portraying Jyoti’s resilience and spirit, highlighting the film’s significance in shedding light on the harsh realities experienced by many in conflict zones. Bharuccha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring such a compelling narrative to life and hopes that the digital premiere will continue to resonate with audiences, inspiring courage and empathy.

Alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, “Akelli” features a talented cast including Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Jais, Amir Boutrous, and Tsahi Halevi, each contributing to the impactful storytelling of the film.