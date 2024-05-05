Odysse introduces two new electric scooters in India: Details

Mumbai: Odysse has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The new models are named Snap and E2. The Snap is a high-speed electric scooter priced at Rs 79,999 while the latter is a low-speed model priced at Rs 69,999 (both ex-showroom). Both battery-powered scooters were unveiled at the Odysse’s annual dealers conference at Lonavala, Maharashtra.

Powering the Snap is a 2kW electric motor. The motor derives its energy from an AIS156 certified smart battery (LFP) offering a range of 105 km on a single charge with a charging time less than 4 hours. The scooter has a top speed of 60kmph. SNAP gets a CAN-enabled display for exact battery level monitoring and distance-to-empty computation, as well as cruise control for enhanced convenience.

The E2 is powered by a 250W electric motor that offers a maximum speed of 25 kmph. Odysse hasn’t revealed the exact battery specs of the E2 but it offers a peak range of 70 km on a single charge and a charging time of just 4 hours.