Prime Video releases official trailer for ‘The Boys’ season 4

Prime Video has released the trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of the popular series “The Boys”. This satirical superhero show, based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is set to premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on July 18. The series follows a group of vigilantes who confront superpowered individuals misusing their abilities.

At the Comic Con Experience Mexico, actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit presented the season four trailer. The trailer reveals Butcher’s (Karl Urban) plan to release a deadly virus on the superhero community, with support from a new character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Victoria Neuman (Doumit) and Homelander (Starr), who seeks to consolidate his power.

Developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke, “The Boys” will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, in India. The series boasts a stellar lineup of executive producers, including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Neal H. Moritz, among others. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and various other production companies, “The Boys” promises another thrilling season of superhero action and satire.