S. Jaishankar awaits further details as Canada detains 3 Indians in Nijjar case

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has announced that India will await further details from Canadian authorities regarding the three individuals detained and accused of the murder of Khalistani separatist terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The suspects, identified as Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder by Canadian police.

Jaishankar emphasized that the investigation into Nijjar’s murder is solely a matter for Canadian law enforcement and does not involve India. He noted that while the suspects appear to have ties to organized crime in India, official confirmation is awaited from Canadian authorities. Jaishankar’s remarks were made during a press interaction in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The relationship between India and Canada faced strain after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian operatives of potential involvement in Nijjar’s death last September. India has strongly refuted Trudeau’s allegations as baseless and driven by ulterior motives. India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, affirmed that India seeks regular updates from Canadian authorities regarding the status of the detained individuals but refrained from commenting further, considering the matter an internal issue for Canada.