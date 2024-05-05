Terrorists attack military vehicle in J&K: One soldier dead, four injured

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force vehicle on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to four others. The incident occurred in Sanai village of Surankote while the vehicle was en route to Sanai Top. Responding to the attack, reinforcements from the Army and police swiftly mobilized to the area, initiating a large-scale search and cordon operation to locate and neutralize the assailants.

According to officials, the injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to a hospital, where one of the critically wounded personnel succumbed to injuries. The Indian Air Force acknowledged the attack, stating that a convoy was targeted near Shahsitar in Poonch, and confirmed the launch of ongoing search operations by local military units. The security forces have secured the convoy, with further investigations underway.

Poonch, part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency slated for elections in the sixth phase on May 25, has seen a resurgence in terrorist activities despite a period of relative peace between 2003 and 2021. Notably, the region has witnessed significant terrorist attacks in recent years, including a similar ambush on December 21 last year, which claimed the lives of four soldiers. Authorities suspect the involvement of the same group of terrorists in Saturday’s attack, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in the area.