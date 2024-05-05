TVM: Evacuates residents following high sea attack; Orange alert persists

In Thiruvananthapuram, coastal areas faced a sea attack attributed to the black sea phenomenon on Saturday, May 4. The incident occurred near Anchuthengu in the district, prompting the evacuation of residents from three houses as a precautionary measure.

Amidst ongoing concerns, an orange alert remains in effect along the Kerala coast due to the persisting black sea phenomenon. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has cautioned about the potential for high tidal waves until May 5. Although the red alert issued for the Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coasts has been lifted, vigilance is urged to mitigate risks associated with rough seas.

To ensure safety during this period of heightened sea activity, authorities advise staying away from hazardous areas, securing fishing vessels in harbors, and refraining from beach trips and sea-based activities. These precautionary measures aim to safeguard residents and minimize potential risks posed by the ongoing black sea phenomenon.