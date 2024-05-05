Vaani Kapoor lands lead role in dramedy film ‘Badtameez Gill’

Vaani Kapoor has secured the lead role in the film “Badtameez Gill,” directed by Navjot Gulati. The movie, described as a contemporary dramedy, revolves around a girl and her family in both Bareilly and London, according to a press release. Production is set to commence in Bareilly soon.

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Aparshakti Khurrana, known for his role in “Jubilee,” playing Kapoor’s brother, and veteran actor Paresh Rawal portraying her father. Producers Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani expressed their excitement about casting Kapoor, praising her as the perfect fit for the lead role due to her charisma and confidence.

“Badtameez Gill” is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, and Akshad Ghone. Director Navjot Gulati, recognized for his work on films like “Running Shaadi” and “Jai Mummy Di,” is helming the project. Additionally, Kapoor is set to appear in “Khel Khel Mein” alongside a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others.