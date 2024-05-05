Woman and House Caretaker Found Dead, Investigation Initiated

Anila, a resident of Koipra, was discovered deceased in the residence of her relative, Benny, located in Kannur. Benny and his family were away on vacation when Anila’s body was found. Simultaneously, Sudarsan Prasad, a young man responsible for caretaking Benny’s home, was also found deceased in Mathamangalam, approximately 22 km away.

The police have initiated an investigation into both deaths to uncover any potential connection between them. An autopsy revealed that the woman had passed away approximately 24 hours before her body was discovered. Forensic experts have conducted an inspection at the scene, and the police have registered a case of unnatural deaths.