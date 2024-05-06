11 Bangladeshi nationals including 3 children arrested in Tripura

Agartala: The Tripura police arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals including 3 children from Dhalai district in Tripura. They were arrested for allegedly entering the Indian side of the border without legal documents.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Mamun Sardhar (29), Ruma Begam (25), Mohammad Rabin Sardhar, Mohammad Chan Miah Akhon (35), Mohammad Maharaj Sheikh (25), Rajib Houladar (22), Afsana Akhter (22), and one Mohammad Ferdouz Sheikh (30). The three minors who have been detained were identified as Mohammad Faisal Akon (13), Lamiya Akhter (05) and Mohammad Raman Islam (3).

‘They were detained on Saturday from Gandacherra and Ambassa, two separate places in the Dhalai district and were forwarded to the court. Our investigation is on to trace their motive of intrusion,’ said police.

A court sent them to judicial custody till May 18. One of the three children, aged 13, was sent to a child care home and the others, aged five and three, were sent along with their mothers.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of some patches are yet to be fenced. As many as 1,018 people were arrested in different parts of Tripura while illegally crossing the border between January 2023 till April 15 this year. They include 498 Bangladeshi citizens, 396 Indian nationals and 124 Rohingya people.

Border detentions have risen in Tripura in recent years. The BSF detained 369 people–59 Rohingya and 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals–in 2022. In 2021, 208 people–115 Indian and 93 Bangladeshi nationals–were arrested. While no Rohingya or foreigners other than Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while crossing the border illegally in 2020, 53 Rohingya and one Nigerian were arrested in 2019.